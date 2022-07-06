Mumbai girl gets death threat over social media post on Udaipur killing

Mumbai, July 6: Mumbai police have registered an offence against an unidentified person for allegedly threatening to kill a 16-year-old city-based girl over her Facebook post on the murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Rajasthan's Udaipur, an official said on Wednesday.

The girl, a resident of Girgaon in south Mumbai, lodged a complaint at V P Road police station in this connection, he said. "The girl had made some remarks over the killing of Kanhaiya Lal on her Facebook wall.