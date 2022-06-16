Mumbai: 23-year-old salesman of Sari shop gets 3-year rigorous imprisonment for sexually abusing minor

Mumbai, Jun 16: A special court in Mumbai has convicted a 23-year-old salesman of a sari shop for sexually abusing a minor customer and outraging her modesty while helping her try out a garment, and sentenced him to three years' rigorous imprisonment.
Though the salesman argued that the girl's mother had falsely implicated him in the case after he refused to offer her a discount in prices of the saris she purchased, Special Judge Anis A J Khan, in the order passed earlier this week, said a mother will not put her minor daughter's "chastity at stake" just for a price discount.