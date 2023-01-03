Multiplex owners can regulate moviegoers from carrying outside food: SC

"Cinemas are private properties. The owner can decide on the rights of prohibition. If one wants to take jalebi (a sweet dish) inside the cinema hall, the owner has the right to object to the same, stating that after eating jalebi, the person might wipe his hands with the chair and ruin it unnecessarily," said a bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud.

"Hygienic drinking water is available for everyone for free and food for infants is also allowed, but not every food can be allowed inside the premises," the CJI added.

