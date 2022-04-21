MULTI-TUSKING: Watch this elephant nailing it while placing a log on a pillar

This video of this smart elephant will only confirm the fact how intelligent they are if you ever had any doubts.

New Delhi, Apr 21: It is said elephants never forget and they are one of the most intelligent animals.

In a clip shared by Rex Chapman, an elephant is. seen carrying a big wooden log and the animal goes ahead and places it on a tall pillar. The elephant tries a few times and after a few attempts nails it.

Basel Zoo. Switzerland: You gotta be kidding me, Rex Chapman said while sharing the clip.

The clip has been viewed over 2.6 million times. Netizens reacted with absolute awe to the video of the tusker placing the log with such perfection.