Mullahs have pushed Indian Muslims into self-destructive violence

NDA government's prompt reaction seemed to be pragmatic. It was apprehensive of adverse fallout of Nupur's remarks on law and order situation throughout the country and, on India's economic and diplomatic relations with Muslim nations. But core BJP was incensed why she was labelled as someone from a 'fringe group' and expelled for six years from the party. The punishment couldn't be more shocking for a loyalist who has been BJP's staunch supporter from her college days, worked her way up in the party by her commitment to its ideology and become its national spokesperson. Social, print and electronic media are not fully reflecting the depth of disenchantment among party workers but it's deep down there and huge. Before it is too late, BJP will need to smoothen frayed feelings of its workers and outside supporters in quick time.

It was surprising to see how Indian Muslims became so self-destructive. Apart from Kanpur, riots and demonstrations have also been unleashed in cities of UP, Delhi, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, MP, West Bengal, Telangana, Bihar, Jharkhand and Jammu and Kashmir. Maybe, they are hell bent on destabilizing their own country, thwart its overall growth, vitiate its relations with Gulf countries and give a chance to left liberal elites in the west to ridicule India. Or maybe, their objective is to warn BJP against tinkering with their religious and social practices, howsoever beneficial they may be for their future and scare Hindus from reclaiming their historical and civilizational glory. In both cases, they are wrong in reading India's institutional might and history correctly.

The least one expected from protesters was to understand that law and state cannot be humbled by violence. Surely, Imams, clerics, local goons and their masters know this but still they are in a compulsive habit of inciting and preparing gullible foot soldiers to fight Jehad on streets.

The reason is simple. They have nothing to lose, not even their leadership or finances. No wonder, once the battle begins they take the back seat and let volunteers suffer miseries at the hands of law. In the wake of recent riots, hundreds have already been publicly shamed as criminals, arrested, charged, interrogated and jailed. More are to follow. Their unauthorized properties are being razed to the ground. Besides, cases under riots, arson, attempt to murder, anti-national activities, disrupting communal harmony etc. have been slapped that threaten to affect their lives and those of their dependents for years to come.

The intensity of enforcement of law may have varied from state to state but it will catch up with all rioters, sooner than later. The contrast this time has been glaring. Yogi has handled riots in Uttar Pradesh with an iron hand. Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal and Hemant Soren in Jharkhand have been fondling them with kid gloves. Who will tell them that Mamata and Soren are not there to stay permanently but law will.

They also need to understand that no one helps in distress. Neither their own leaders nor Muslim nations will come to rescue them from police action nor statements by Pak prime minister, rallies in different cities in Pakistan and their Mullah's breast-beating will build their homes, give them jobs and provide finances for restarting a normal life. What is it then, they were bargaining for by indulging in mindless violence against their Hindu neighbours. It is time they shun the path chosen for them by vote-bank-obsessed politicians, clerics and local goons with vested financial interests who have no stake in their future well-being.

Amar Bhushan worked with the Research and Analysis Wing for 24 years after briefly serving in the BSF intelligence, State Special Branch and Intelligence Bureau. He served as the Special Secretary in the Cabinet Secretariat before he retired in 2005.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of OneIndia and OneIndia does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.