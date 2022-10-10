Mulayam Singh Yadav with Narendra Modi and Dharam Singh

SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav sharing a light moment with Narendra Modi (then Gujarat CM) and ex-Karnataka CM Dharam Singh.

Undated photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav

Yadav with his one-time rival Mayawati

Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav exchanging greetings with Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati during their joint election campaign rally in Mainpuri in 2019.

Yadav with Cong president Sonia Gandhi

Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Samajwadi Party Chief Mulayam Singh at an Iftar Party hosted by Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan in New Delhi in 2001.

Mulayam Singh Yadav with Ex-Pm Manmohan Singh

Ex-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh exchanging greetings with then Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav at the 51st national development council meeting in New Delhi in 2005.

Modi, Jayalalitha with Yadav

Then Chief Ministers of Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Tamilnadu; Narendra Modi, Mulayam Singh Yadav and J Jayalalithaa having words at the 51st National Development council meeting in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav exchanging warm gestures during the swearing-in ceremony new Uttar Pradesh government in Lucknow in 2017.