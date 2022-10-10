"Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji was a remarkable personality. He was widely admired as a humble and grounded leader who was sensitive to people's problems. He served people diligently and devoted his life towards popularising the ideals of Loknayak JP and Dr. Lohia," PM Modi said in his condolence tweet.

He said that Yadav distinguished himself in UP and national politics. "He was a key soldier for democracy during the Emergency. As Defence Minister, he worked for a stronger India. His Parliamentary interventions were insightful and emphasised on furthering national interest," the Prime Minister stated.

The PM further recalled his interactions with the late Uttar Pradesh CM and said, "I had many interactions with Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji when we served as Chief Ministers of our respective states. The close association continued and I always looked forward to hearing his views. His demise pains me. Condolences to his family and lakhs of supporters. Om Shanti."

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is busy with his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', said that Mulayam was associated with grassroots politics. "The death of Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav ji is very sad news. He was a true warrior associated with grassroots politics.I express my deepest condolences to all the bereaved family members including Shri Akhilesh Yadav," he wrote on Twitter.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Medanta hospital in Gurugram where Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav died on Monday and paid his tributes to him.

In a tweet in Hindi, Shah hailed the three time UP chief minister as a champion of democracy who raised his voice during the emergency. "Mulayam Singh Yadav remained active in politics for decades with his unique political skills. During the Emergency, he raised his voice for the restoration of democracy. "He will always be remembered as a grassroots leader. His death marks the end of an era in Indian politics," Shah tweeted in Hindi. "May God give place to the departed soul at his feet. Om Shanti, Shanti, Shanti," he said.

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Rajanth Singh expressed grief over the demise of Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav, describing him as a grassroot leader. In a series of tweets, Singh said Yadav played a prominent role in politics of Uttar Pradesh. "Mulayam ji had good relations with his opponents. Whenever met him, he discussed various issues with open heart," Singh said. He contributed for the development of country and society, his death is painful, Singh said.

