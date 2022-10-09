New Delhi, Oct 09: Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav continues to be in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Medanta hospital in Gurugram and his condition is "quite critical today", the hospital said on Sunday.

"Former UP CM & Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav is quite critical today and is on life-saving drugs. He is being treated in the ICU of the hospital by a comprehensive team of specialists," ANI quoted Dr Sanjeev Gupta, Medical Director, Medanta Hospital, Gurugram, in a tweet.

Yadav, 82, has been under treatment at Medanta since August 22. He had also been admitted to the facility in July.

Mulayam Singh Yadav is the founder-patron of the Samajwadi Party. He served for three non-consecutive terms as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, and also served as the Minister of Defence.

A long-time parliamentarian, he is currently the Member of Parliament, representing the constituency of Mainpuri in the Lok Sabha, and has also earlier served as the Member of Parliament from Azamgarh and Sambhal constituencies.