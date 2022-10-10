Born on 22 November 1939, Mulayam Singh Yadav was a founder-patron of the Samajwadi Party. He served for three non-consecutive terms as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, and also served as the Minister of Defence, Government of India.

A long-time parliamentarian, he was the Member of Parliament, representing the constituency of Mainpuri in the Lok Sabha, and has also earlier served as the Member of Parliament from Azamgarh and Sambhal constituencies.

He was often referred to as Netaji (meaning respected leader in Hindi) by party leaders and workers.

Mulayam Singh Yadav was mentored by leaders such as Ram Manohar Lohia--an activist for the Indian independence movement and a socialist political leader -- and Raj Narain--an Indian freedom fighter and politician.

Political Timeline of Mulayam Singh Yadav

1939: Born in Saifai village of Etawah district of Uttar Pradesh.

1967: Entered Uttar Pradesh assembly for the first time from Ram Manohar Lohia's Sanyukt Socialist Party.

1968: Joined Bharatiya Kranti Dal of Chaudhary Charan Singh. This party merged with the Sanyukt Socialist party and Bharatiya Lok Dal was formed. After the emergency (1975-1977) Bharatiya Lok Dal merged with Janata Dal.

1977: Becomes minister for the first time.

1982-1987: Becomes Member of the Legislative Council and Leader of Opposition in the Council.

1996: Contests Lok Sabha polls for the first time from Mainpuri, UP, and becomes Defence minister.

1998: Becomes Lok Sabha member again from Sambhal, UP.

1999: Becomes an MP again from Sambhal.

1980: Becomes Lokdal state President.

1985-87: Becomes state president of Janata Dal.

1989-1991: Becomes Uttar Pradesh CM first time.

1992: Forms Samajwadi Party.

1993-95: Becomes UP CM second time.

2003: Became UP CM third time.

2003: Death of wife Malti Devi, marries Sadhna Gupta.

2004: Becomes MP from Mainpuri.

2007: Becomes Leader of Opposition in the UP state assembly.

2009: Becomes MP from Mainpuri.

2014: Becomes MP from Azamgarh and Mainpuri, resigns from Mainpuri.

2019: Becomes MP (seventh time) from Mainpuri.

2022: Dies at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital.