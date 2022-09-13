Mukul Rohatgi set to return as the Attorney General of India

Rohatgi was the top lawyer of the BJP-led government between 2014 and 2017. After he stepped down, ace lawyer KK Venugopal, became the Attorney General of India.

Mukul Rohatgi is a senior advocate at the Supreme Court of India. He has also served earlier as Additional Solicitor General of India.

Rohatgi has argued many important cases in his long career that includes the Gujarat riots case (appeared for the Gujarat government), the National Judicial Appointment Commission and Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in a drug case.

91-year-old KK Venugopal's tenure was completed in 2020 and he wanted to go due to age issues, but the Centre requested him to continue. He was given three extensions and recently hinted that he was retiring after the completion of his current term, the report adds.