Mukesh Ambani resigns; Akash Ambani appointed Chairman Of Reliance Jio

. .

Also, the board approved the appointment of Pankaj Mohan Pawar as Managing Director of the Reliance Jio for a period of five years starting from June 27, 2022.

Further, the statement from Jio said that the board has approved Raminder Singh Gujral and KV Chowdary as Additional Directors of the firm. They have been designated as Independent Directors for a period of 5 (five) years commencing from June 27, 2022.

"In accordance with the circular dated June 20, 2018, issued by the Stock Exchanges, we hereby confirm that Raminder Singh Gujral and KV Chowdary are not debarred from holding the office of Director by virtue of any Securities and Exchange Board of India order or any other such authority," the company said.