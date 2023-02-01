Mukesh Ambani overtakes Adani as the richest Indian in the world

Mumbai, Feb 01 : Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani has regained the top spot in Forbes Real-time Billionaires list, dislodging fellow Indian industrialist Gautam Adani from the ninth spot in the world's richest.

The list shows Adani with a net worth of $83.9 billion, while Ambani' net worth stood at $84.3 billion. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Adani, who fell from fourth to eleventh spot, may soon lose his position as Asia's richest person.

Currently, LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault is on top of the list of wealthiest people followed by Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos.

The Adani Group stocks have been under stress since Hindenburg in its research report titled 'Adani Group: How The World's 3rd Richest Man Is Pulling The Largest Con In Corporate History', questioned the accounting and corporate governance practices of Adani Group, and also raised the issue of heavy debt last week.

The allegations were strongly refuted by the Adani Group that said Hindenburg's report is timed with a "mala fide intention" to damage Adani Enterprises FPO.