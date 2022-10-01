Mukesh Ambani announces Jio 5G services across India by Dec 2023

''India is aspiring to become developed by 2047. 5G is the foundational technology that unlocks full potential of other 21st-century technology,'' Reliance Industries Chairman & MD Mukesh Ambani said.

He further said,''5G would accelerate India's growth and help inclusive development by increasing the per capita income to 20,000 dollars from 2,000 dollars. Therefore it will not be an exaggeration to say that 5G is like a digital Kamdhenu, the heavenly cow that grants whatever we desire."

''5G can turn hospitals into smart hospitals in rural India. He also said India might have started late but we will finish first,'' Ambani said.

"Most of Jio's 5G is made in India and thus carries the stamp of Atmanirbhar Bharat," Ambani said, referring to the government's push for self-reliance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the 5G Services in the country, at Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022 in Delhi. The 5G services will provide seamless coverage, high data rate, low latency, and highly reliable communications in India. The services will increase energy efficiency, spectrum efficiency and network efficiency.

After the launch of 5G Services, Reliance Jio Chairman, Akash Ambani said,''Jio plans to cover entire India by December...We will make it very affordable, it should be affordable for every Indian - right from device to service.''