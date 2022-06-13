Mr Kabini no more: Wildlife lovers mourn 60-year-old elephant with longest tusks

According to reports, one of his tusks measured 2.54 metres (8 feet) long and the other was 2.34 metres (7.5 feet). Both the tusks almost touched the ground and watching it roaming in the thick jungle was a visual treat.

"It's distressing to know the passing away of #Bhogeshwara, 60 years old elephant famously known as Mr. Kabini. The elephant had drawn the attention of the tourists & nature enthusiasts for his mammoth tusks.He breathed his last at Gundre range of the Bandipur Tiger Reserve,''tweeted Shobha Karandlaje, Union Minister of State for Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare.

Tributes poured in for the animal, who starred in many documentaries.