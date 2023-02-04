MP police arrest PFI member for conspiring against government

Reports said that the arrest was made on Friday in connection with a case registered by the state police's Special Task Force (STF) last year.

New Delhi, Feb 04: An office-bearer of the now banned Popular Front of India (PFI) has been arrested from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh for conspiring against the government and indulging in unlawful activities.

The Centre had last year banned the PFI on the ground that it was indulging in terror activities and also recruiting for groups such as the Islamic State and Al-Qaeda

The report while citing an official said that "PFI member Wasid Khan (26), a resident of Sheopur, was arrested under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 121(A) (conspiracy to wage war against the government), 153B (assertions prejudicial to national integration) and 120B (criminal conspiracy), besides provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA)."

The police said that Khan had been attending meetings of the PFI. He also attended secret meetings in 2017. Officials also said that Wasid Khan had joined the legal cell of the PFI- National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation (NCHRO) and held the post of general secretary. Following his arrest Wasid Khan was produced before a local court. He has been remanded in police custody until February 8.

The Centre had in September 2022 banned the PFI and its affiliates for five years under the UAPA. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said that the outfit was being banned for its involvement in terror activities.

Prior to the ban, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at multiple locations across India and arrested scores of PFI members. The MHA had also said in its order the PFI had been recruiting for international terror organisations such as the Islamic State and Al-Qaeda.

The PFI is also accused of radicalising the Muslim youth and encouraging them to join terror groups. Further its association with the banned outfit Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) has cropped up on numerous occasions.