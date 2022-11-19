MP police arrest Muslim man for forcing to convert his Hindu wife

Khajrana police station officer Dinesh Verma said that the accused is a fourth year homeopathy student and has been booked for using fraudulent ways and was forcing the victim to change her religion. This is in violation of the provisions of the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act 2021.

New Delhi, Nov 19: The Indore Police have arrested a Muslim man for forcing his Hindu wife to convert to Islam. The accused the police said is Rubab Shah.

In her complaint the lady said that she met Rubab while working in a private hospital and trapped into marriage in 2015. She also said that her husband's attitude towards her turned hostile three years after the marriage when she had a daughter. He then forced her to convert to Islam, the lady also said in her complaint.

She also accused Rubab for harassing her for dowry.

This comes in the wake of another case from Madhya Pradesh, Indore in which the accused Saharukh was arrested under the state's anti-Love Jihad law for hiding his religious identity from a Hindu woman and sexually exploiting her for five years. He also abused the woman and threatened to convert her to Islam.The case was registered on November 2.

The accused was already married, but introduced himself as a Hindu man called Raju to the woman.