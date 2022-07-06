MP: Over 2 lakh children apply for admission in private schools under RTE

Bhopal, July 06: Over two lakh children have applied for admission in private schools in Madhya Pradesh under the Right to Education Act (RTE) for the 2022-23 session, an official said on Wednesday.

Of the two lakh applications received till Tuesday evening, nearly 70 per cent have been verified so far by concerned officials, said Dhanraju S, the director of Rajya Shiksha Kendra (RSK). The last date for applying for admission in private schools under the RTE was July 5, he said, according to news agency PTI.