MP Congress leader who made ‘kill Modi’ remark arrested

New Delhi, Dec 13 : Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh minister, Raja Pateria has been detained by the Panna police from his residence following his 'kill Modi' remarks. A First Information Report was registered on Monday following the remarks at the Pawai police station in Panna district against the Congress leader for making the remarks against the Prime Minister.

Pateria has been booked under 451, 504, 505 (1)(b), 505 (1)(C), 506, 153-B (1)(C) of the IPC. He was detained from his residence in Hattar of Damoh district early Tuesday morning. State home minister Narrotam Mishra on Monday ordered that an FIR be filed against the Congress leader.

On Sunday, Pateria, made the controversial remarks at a meeting of the Mandalam sector presidents organised by the District Congress Committee at Powai Rest House. In the video the minister could heard saying, 'PM Modi will end elections, divide people based on religion.Dalits face the biggest threat under his regime, he added while saying, 'you should be ready to kill Modi.. kill in the sense of defeating him.'

The video was shared by many BJP leaders on their Twitter handles.

Chief of the BJP's IT Cell, Amit Malviya while sharing the video wrote, 'the Congress is increasingly getting desperate and planning to assassinate PM Modi. We have seen how Channi's administration, in the run-up to Punjab elections, almost executed the plan...."

Pateria however claimed that his statement was misinterpreted and what he meant was that there was a need to defeat PM Modi. I am a man who believes in Gandhi and cannot speak like this. He said that it was necessary to defeat Modi to save the Indian Constitution. To protect the minorities, it is necessary that we defeat Modi he said while also adding that his statement has been completely misinterpreted.