MP Congress leader Raja Pateria asks people to ‘be ready to kill Modi, later cites misinterpretation

Amit Malviya, the BJP's IT Cell Chief, also shared the video and said, ' the Congress is increasingly getting desperate and planning to assassinate PM Modi. We have seen how Channi's administration, in the run-up to Punjab elections, almost executed the plan...."

The BJP leaders have urged Madhya Pradesh Home Minister, Narottam Mishra to initiate action against Pateria. Mishra while speaking to the media said that he had heard the statements and it is clear that thesis not Mahatma Gandhi's Congress. The Congress of Italy and mentality of Italy is Mussolini. I am asking the SP to get an FIR done immediately he had said. As per reports, Mishra has instructed the police officials at the Panna Police Station to register the FIR against Pateria.

Following this Pateria claimed that his statement was misinterpreted. He said that he is a man who believes in Gandhi. I cannot talk like this. I only meant that the political environment where it is necessary to defeat Modi to save the Constitution, he added. To protect the minorities, it is necessary to defeat Modi. My statement about the killing of Modi has been completely misinterpreted, he also added.