Dhar (MP), Jan 15: The helicopter carrying Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday landed in Manawar town of Dhar district from where it had taken off sometime back due to a technical glitch, police said.
MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's chopper makes emergency landing after technical snag
Chouhan's chopper took off from Manawar to reach Dhar in the evening but it had to fly back to (Manawar) shortly due to a technical glitch and landed, said Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Dhiraj Babbar.
The chief minister later left for Dhar, located 75 km away from Manawar, by road.
