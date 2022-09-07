MP: Actors Ranbir, Alia stopped from offering prayers at Mahakali Temple

Bhopal, Sep 07: Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were stopped from entering the famous Mahakal temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Tuesday night by Bajrang Dal activists for their alleged remarks over beef-eating and watching the movie Brahmastra, news agency PTI reported.

Confirming the incident, a Mahakal police station official said they resorted to cane-charge to disperse protesters. Eyewitnesses said despite the cane charge, the protesters did not allow Ranbir and Alia to enter the temple premises.