MP: 15 dead, 10 injured in bus-trolley accident

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has expressed condolence over the demise of people who died in the Rewa bus-trolley truck collision.

"It seems that the trolley truck had an accident with the truck in front of it and when the driver applied brakes, the bus behind it rammed into it. Police-admn and local people are here. Rescue operations were done. Injured have been sent to hospital," Manoj Pushp, Rewa Collector, said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has mourned the loss of lives in the accident and announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for the next of kin of each deceased in the bus accident. "The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased in the tragic bus accident in Madhya Pradesh. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," a statement from his office said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has spoken to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister over the incident and announced ex-gratia to the victims' families. "Talks have been held with Chief Minister Shri @ChouhanShivraj ji for proper treatment of the injured and for transporting the mortal remains of the deceased residents of Uttar Pradesh to the state. Instructions have been given to provide ₹ 02-02 lakh to the kin of the deceased resident of the state and ₹ 50-50 thousand to the seriously injured, [sic]" he tweeted.

Yogi has also extended condolences to the families who lost their members in the accident. "The loss of life in a road accident in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh is very sad. Praying to Lord Shri Ram to give place to the departed souls at his feet and speedy recovery to the injured. My condolences are with the bereaved families, [sic]" he added.