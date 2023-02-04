Move to introduce ballistic helmets for Sikh soldiers opposed

A delegation of the SGPC, the apex religious body of the Sikhs, met the National Commission for Minorities (NCM) chief to discuss the issue.

Amritsar, Feb 04: The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has strongly opposed any move to introduce ballistic helmets for Sikh soldiers.

In some countries, wearing a helmet to ride a motorcycle is mandatory. However, some Sikhs have raised concerns about wearing a helmet as it covers their turbans, which is an important article for their faith

The SGPC delegation said no interference in the matter of Sikh identity will be tolerated. Therefore, under no circumstances the helmets can be accepted on Sikh soldiers, they said.

The remarks come amid reports that introduction of ballistic helmets for Sikh soldiers is being considered.

The SGPC delegation on Friday attended the meeting at the NCM office in New Delhi. The delegation included SGPC general secretary Gurcharan Singh Grewal and member Raghbir Singh Saharan Majra.

It registered a strong objection before NCM chairperson Iqbal Singh Lalpura to the government's reported proposal to make Sikh soldiers wear helmets and made a point that there can be no discussion or reasoning on this issue.

Helmets for Sikhs:

In some countries, wearing a helmet to ride a motorcycle is mandatory. However, some Sikhs have raised concerns about wearing a helmet as it covers their turbans, which is an important article for their faith.

In response to these concerns, some countries have made provisions for Sikhs to wear a turban instead of a helmet while riding a motor-cycle. The Indian Motor Vehicle Act allows Sikhs to wear a turban instead of a helmet. Similar exemptions are there in countries such as United Kingdom and Canada.

Such provisions vary from country to country.

The Sikh Regiment:

The Sikh Regiment is a realignment of the Indian Army comprising mostly soldiers of the soldiers from the Sikh community. The regiment was raised in 1846 and has a long and proud history of service to India. The Sikh Regiment is known for its bravery and discipline.