Mother, son dead as Bengaluru Metro Pillar collapses during construction

"Both suffered head injuries, we tried out best to save them. There was lot of blood loss already and also fall in BP," Doctors who treated them said. The woman's husband and other child, who were injured, are doing fine, they added.

Responding to the incident, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that an inquiry will be conducted into the incident and compensation will be given to the bereaved. "I just got to know about it, we will get it investigated.. we will ascertain the reason for the collapse of the pillar and provide compensation," he said.

A case has been registered and investigation will follow, the police said. The incident had resulted in traffic jam for some time along the stretch, even as many vehicles were plying when the mishap occurred, according to a PTI report.

"It's very shocking that an under-construction pillar fell on a woman and child. Until now there were pothole deaths now pillars are collapsing. This is a clear case of violation, negligence and corruption of the BJP government," Congress MLA Sowmya Reddy said. She also demanded the resignation of Karnataka CM. "It's a clear case of poor work and people have succumbed to it. Now, people of Bengaluru and Karnataka are fed up."

"This is the result of the '40% commission' government. There is no quality in development works," Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar said.