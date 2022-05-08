Mother’s Day 2022: Google Doodle wishes all Moms with adorable Gifs

New Delhi, May 08 : Well its Happy Mother's Day 2022! And Search engine giant Google is celebrating Mother's Day with a special Gif Doodle with four slides.

Google makes some of the best doodles and they have done it again. The doodle shows four drawings of a child and a mother's hands.

The first slide shows the child holding the mother's finger, the second slide shows them reading Braille, the third slide showing them washing their hands under a tap, and the last showing the mother and child planting plants.

The doodle comes with a Happy Mother's Day wish along with a heart emoji.

It is believed the modern Mother's Day celebration first began in the US, when a woman by the name of Anna Jarvis wanted the day to be commemorated because her own mother had expressed such a desire. Three years after her mother's death in 1905, Jarvis held a memorial ceremony at St. Andrews Methodist Church in Grafton, West Virginia, to honor her mother. all mothers. Thus, the celebration of Mother's Day began to recognize her efforts and value in our lives.

Mother's Day officially came into existence after former US President Woodrow Wilson signed a proclamation in 1914 declaring the second Sunday in the month of May as a national holiday.

Mother's Day is celebrated every year to honor and recognize the love of all mothers. On this day, children praise their mother for everything she does. Mother's Day is celebrated in India every year on the second Sunday of May.