Most controversial encounter killings in India

New Delhi, May 21: A Supreme Court-appointed Commission of Inquiry probing the alleged encounter killing of four suspects in the gang-rape and murder of a young veterinarian in Hyderabad in 2019 has found they were "deliberately" fired upon by the police and that the entire version of the cops was "concoted" and "unbelievable".

The three-member probe panel headed by retired Supreme Court judge Justice V S Sirpurkar also recommended that the ten police personnel involved in the encounter be tried for murder. It opined that three of the four suspects in the sensational case were minors at the time of death.

It said all the ten police personnel must be tried for the offences under Section 302 (murder) r/w 34 IPC, 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence) r/w 302 IPC and 34 IPC, as the different acts committed by each of them were done in furtherance of common intention to kill the deceased suspects.

Encounters are not uncommon in India. In the last two decades, there have been many accused being prosecuted/ killed before receiving the orders of such prosecution from the court of law.

Between, March 2017 to March 2019, 73 people were killed in Uttar Pradesh alone.

Here, we are listing five controversial police encounters:

Ishrat Jahan

Ishrat Jahan, a 19-year-old from Mumbra near Mumbai, Javed Shaikh alias Pranesh Pillai, Amjadali Akbarali Rana and Zeeshan Johar were killed by Gujarat Police in an encounter on the outskirts of Ahmedabad on June 15, 2004. After the incident, an investigation was launched based on allegations that the description of the incident by the police was false and the killings were deliberate and unlawful.

Ramnarayan Gupta alias Lakhan Bhaiya

On November 11, 2006, a police team picked up Ram Narayan Gupta alias Lakkhan Bhaiya, from neighbouring Vashi on the suspicion that he was a member of Rajan gang, along with his friend Anil Bheda, and killed Gupta in a "fake" encounter near Nana Nani Park in suburban Versova in Western Mumbai on the same evening.

Sohrabuddin

Sohrabuddin, a suspected gangster with terror links, and his wife were killed in an alleged fake encounter by the Gujarat Police in November 2005, while Prajapati, his aide, was killed in another alleged fake encounter by the Gujarat and Rajasthan police in December 2006.

Batla House

The Batla House encounter, as it had become known, had taken place on September 19, 2008, in which two suspected terrorists were killed and two other suspects arrested. After the incident accusations were raised against the Police by various other politicians, media, and civil society outfits for carrying out a fake encounter.

Vikas Dubey

Vikas Dubeywas killed in an encounter on July 8, 2020 after a police vehicle carrying him from Ujjain to Kanpur met with an accident and he tried to escape from the spot in Bhauti area, police said. He was killed in Maudaha village in Hamirpur district. On July 9, Praveen Dubey, alias Bauwa (48), and Prabhat, alias Kartikeya (28), were killed in separate encounters in Etawah and Kanpur districts.