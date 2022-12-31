MoS IT Chandrasekhar warns WhatsApp on incorrect map of India

A video tweeted by WhatsApp's official handle, informing followers on 24-hour New Year's Eve live stream had a distorted map of India in which, it excluded Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and some Indian territories claimed by China. The tweet drew sharp criticism from Chandrasekhar and several others.

Tagging WhatsApp, the minister wrote that "Dear @WhatsApp - Request that you please fix the India map error asap. All platforms that do business in India and/or want to continue to do business in India, must use correct maps."

Chandrashekar on December 28 hit out at Zoom CEO Eric Yuan who had shared an incorrect India map on his Twitter handle. "you may want to make sure u use correct maps of the countries u do / want to do business in", he had tweeted.

Under fire, Yuan took down the tweet from his official account. "I recently took down a tweet that many of you had pointed out had issues with the map. Thank you for the feedback!!"