'More crowd at my rally than at Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra', says Kamal Nath’s son

In the video, which has now become viral, Nath can be seen praising the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', led by Rahul Gandhi, as a vehicle to unite the country, he insisted that his rally drew more crowd than the original Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The Congress MP, who had recently taken out a 7-kilometer-long march from Barkuhi in Madhya Pradesh, made the statement while addressing a public meeting in Parasia.

Nath's statement has stirred up a row as it comes at a time when Congress leaders across the state are claiming that Rahul Gandhi's Yatra had drawn a huge crowd.

Nakul Nath took out a 'Bharat Jodo Upayatra' at Parasia Assembly constituency in Chhindwara after the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Madhya Pradesh left for Rajasthan.

During this time, a large number of youths were seen walking with Nakulnath holding the tricolor in their hands.

Nakul Nath was showered with flowers by his fans amidst tight security during the yatra.

The yatra, which was launched on September 7 in Kanyakumari has traversed eight states - Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and now, Rajasthan.

With over 2,800 kilometres under his belt, Gandhi has managed to catch the attention of his supporters as well as detractors.

Controversies have also been part and parcel of the yatra, with the Congress and the BJP trading barbs on several occasions.

The yatra will enter Delhi on December 24, and after a break of about eight days, move on to Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and finally, Jammu and Kashmir.