Morbi tragedy: Civic body takes onus, says 'bridge shouldn't have been opened'

Ahmedabad, Nov 17: The Morbi civic body in Gujarat has taken full responsibility for the collapse of the suspension bridge in the city that killed over 140 people. In its counter-affidavit submitted in the Gujarat high court, the civic body informed that 'the bridge shouldn't have been opened'.

The current Chief Officer (CO) of Morbi municipal corporation will also be present in court at the next hearing on Nov 24.

The civic body's response comes after the court criticised it for treating the tragedy in a casual manner.