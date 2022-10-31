Morbi, Oct 31: At least 130 people, many of them women and children, died after a century-old suspension bridge on Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi city collapsed on Sunday evening, officials said.
Morbi bridge collapse updates: Centre is extending all help to the State Govt, says PM Modi
As the newly constructed bridge collapsed on Sunday evening, 132 people reportedly died and rescue operation is still underway. Incase of inquires about lost people, here is the Helpline number: 02822-243300
Congress leaders have reached there. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot also reaching there. We will try to help. We are not doing politics in this and don't want to blame anyone right now: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, in Delhi
I offer my condolences. An inquiry headed by retired SC/HC judge should be done as to how the bridge collapsed after 5-6 days of inauguration & who allowed so many people there. All necessary help incl compensation should be provided to victims: Cong pres
This occasion reminds us what would've happened had there not been a leadership like Sardar Patel with India during independence. What would've happened had over 550 princely states not become united. What would've happened had they not shown their dedication to Maa Bharti: PM
After Morbi Tragedy struck, every citizen of the country started praying for the victims of the accident. Locals are stepping forward to extend help at the accident spot and hospital. This is the strength of unity: PM Narendra Modi in Kevadiya, Gujarat
As per info received from local admin, 132 bodies recovered & 2 are still missing. Search op is on to trace them. 5 teams of NDRF deployed. SDRF, Fire Brigade, Army, Garud commandos are also there. It's a matter of time & search op will end soon: NDRF DIG Mohsen Shahidi
Campaigns are run to make one Indian language an enemy of another Indian language. History is presented in a way that people don't get connected with each other but go away from each other instead: PM Narendra Modi in Kevadiya, Gujarat
Like in the past, forces that were perturbed due to India's progress exist today too. They make attempts to break & divide us. Narratives are created to pit us against each other in the name of castes. Attempts are made to divide us in the name of regions:PM Modi in Kevadiya, Guj
Drones are being used to help in the search and rescue operation in Morbi, following the incident of bridge collapse.
“The Rasthriya Ekta Diwas and Sardar Patel’s anniversary are not just dates. They symbolize our culture. When a tragedy strikes, India unites,” PM Modi underlined. “When Morbi was hit by tragedy, Indians everywhere prayed. Locals helped in rescue operations.”
“Even as I speak before you people, my heart is with those affected due to the tragedy. Rarely in my life, would I have experienced such pain. On one hand, there is a pain-riddled heart and on the other hand, there is the path to duty,” Hindustan Times quoted the Prime Minister as saying at the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas event in Gujarat.
CM of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel, reached the collector’s office in Morbi early this morning, got all details of matters including search operation, relief-rescue operation, treatment of the injured and gave necessary instructions to the system in Morbi bridge collapse incident, news agency ANI reported.
FIR filed by Morbi B Division Police Inspector Prakashbhai Dekavadiya against maintenance & management agencies of the bridge under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) & 114 (abettor present when offence is committed) of the India Penal Code.
Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal, who had scheduled a road show for the by-election in Haryana’s Adampur today, canceled the program in wake of the Morbi bridge collapse tragedy.
My thoughts with deceased, their families: PM Modi on Morbi Bridge Tragedy
Such a number of casualties in one area is a first for us. Usually, it is an incident of boat capsizing. The only challenge is that this is muddy water that causes visibility issues when our divers go underwater: VVN Prasanna Kumar, NDRF Commandant
“The bridge is a property of the Morbi municipality, but we had handed it over to Oreva Group a few months ago for maintenance and operations for a duration of 15 years. However, the private firm threw the bridge open to visitors without notifying us and therefore, we couldn’t get a safety audit of the bridge conducted,” Sandeepsinh Zala, Chief Officer, Morbi Municipality, said. “It was opened to the public after the completion of the renovation work. But the local municipality had not yet issued any fitness certificate (after the renovation work),” he told The Indian Express.
Rajkot Fire Brigade deployed 6 boats, 6 ambulances, 2 rescue vans & 60 jawans. A total of 20 rescue boats from Baroda, Ahmedabad, Gondal, Jamnagar, Kutch are working.12 fire tenders, rescue vans & over 15 ambulances are here: Ilesh Kher, Chief Fire Officer, Rajkot
Two teams of SDRF are here, one local team from NDRF and another from Baroda are here. Army, Air Force, Fire Dept & Municipality teams are here. Their coordination is good: Rajkot District Collector, Arun Mahesh Babu
"I can't describe it in words. There were children as well. I helped people as members of my own family. I also gave my vehicle to carry bodies to the hospital. The admin also helped too. I never saw anything like this ever," says Haseena, an eyewitness
The Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the victims of the mishap in Morbi. "PM @narendramodi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives in the mishap in Morbi. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000."
Congress' national spokesperson Supriya Shrinate took to Twitter to condemn the tragedy in Gujarat and asked, "Who is responsible for 90 people killed, 100 injured?" She also added that the Morbi bridge was opened without official permission, citing the Morbi Municipal Chief Officer.
Sandeep Singh Jhala, the Morbi municipal chief officer, said that the newly-renovated cable bridge was opened without official permission. It was opened to the public on October 26.
The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a tweet that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently in Gujarat, spoke to Patel and officials. Modi sought urgent mobilisation of rescue teams and asked that the situation be closely and continuously monitored, and all possible help be extended to those affected.
Following the accident, Modi has cancelled his road show, scheduled to be held in Ahmedabad Monday ahead of the state Assembly polls, BJP told news agency PTI. A ''page committee sammelan'', scheduled to be held on Tuesday in Modi's virtual presence, has been put off, they added.
"I sell tea there every Sunday. People were hanging from cables & then slipped down. I didn't sleep & helped people entire night. It was heart-wrenching to see a 7-8-month-pregnant woman die. Never saw anything like that in my life," says an eye-witness
Three Indian Coast Guard teams consisting of divers, equipment, boats and other material have been deployed on-site at Morbi since last night: Defence officials
Indian Army teams deployed in Morbi, Gujarat carried out search and rescue operations for survivors of the mishap. All three defence services have deployed their teams for search operations: Defence officials
Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "Several people lost their lives in yesterday's incident in Gujarat. First of all,I express condolences to families of all those who died in the unfortunate incident. May all those who died, rest in peace"
CM constituted a high power committee yesterday itself while leaving from Ahmedabad. All officers, posted at different locations, were asked to report at Morbi by 2 am. The investigation is going on: Gujarat Home Minister
132 deaths have been reported so far: Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi
A criminal case has been registered. An investigation has begun today under the leadership of Range IGP: Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi
Everyone worked all through the night. Navy, NDRF, Air Force and Army reached quickly. More than 200 persons have worked the entire night (for search and rescue operations): Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi
Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi briefs on Morbi bridge tragedy
More than 100 deaths have been reported till early morning. Around 177 people have been rescued. 19 people are under treatment. Army, Navy, Air Force, NDRF, Fire Brigade are conducting search operations: Gujarat Information Department
The rescue operation is still underway. Indian Army had reached here around 3 at night. We are trying to recover the bodies. Teams of NDRF are also carrying out rescue operations: Major Gaurav, Indian Army
Early morning visuals from Morbi Civil Hospital where the patients injured in the Morbi cable bridge collapse are admitted.
Early morning visuals from the accident site in Morbi where more than 100 people have lost their lives after a cable bridge collapsed.