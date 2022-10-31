Morbi bridge collapse: State-wide mourning in Gujarat on November 2

The Gujarat CM further said that the national flag will be flown at half-mast on government buildings in the state on November 2 and that no government public functions, receptions or entertainment programs will be held.

The century-old bridge, which had reopened five days ago after extensive repairs and renovation, was crammed with people when it collapsed around 6.30 pm on Sunday.

An 'engineering marvel' built at the turn of the 19th century, the suspension bridge was said to reflect ''the progressive and scientific nature of the rulers of Morbi,'' as per its description on the district collectorate website.

The bridge was 1.25 metres wide and spanned 233 metres, and was meant to give a unique identity to Morbi using the latest technology available in those days in Europe, as per the collectorate website.