Morbi bridge collapse: Rescue ops in full swing as Indian Army uses drones for search

The municipal corporation and fire brigade departments have brought rescue boats and life jackets to save people. Over 25 ambulances from various places have been deployed at the spot, while several private ambulances and three ambulances from the Army are also on standby.

Officials of the Indian Army used drones in the search and rescue operation.

Incase of inquires about lost people, here is the Helpline number: 02822-243300.

The suspension bridge on the Machchhu river was reopened for the public just five days back after seven months of repair work by a private firm. However, it had not received the municipality's "fitness certificate", an official said.

"As per info received from local admin, 132 bodies recovered & 2 are still missing. Search op is on to trace them. 5 teams of NDRF deployed. SDRF, Fire Brigade, Army, Garud commandos are also there. It's a matter of time & search op will end soon," NDRF DIG Mohsen Shahidi told news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, an FIR was lodged in the bridge collapse under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (intentional act causing death) and 114 (abettor present when offence committed), against whoever is found responsible, Gujarat home minister Harsh Ramesh Sanghvi said.