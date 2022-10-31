Morbi bridge collapse: PM Modi cancels roadshow, other celebratory events scheduled today

Late on Sunday evening, the BJP Gujarat media cell informed that "The Page Committee Sneh Milan program to be held in the virtual presence of Prime Minister Modi has been postponed. A page committee sammelan, scheduled to be held on Tuesday in Modi's virtual presence, has been put off, they added.

Speaking to news agency ANI, BJP Gujarat media convenor, Dr Yagnesh Dave confirmed the decision that no programs of celebration will be held today in the wake of the Morbi tragedy where the death toll has risen to 132.

Notably, the official programmes to dedicate Railway projects worth Rs 2,900 crore will be held as per schedule, ANI reported.

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Monday informed that 132 deaths have been reported so far in the Morbi cable bridge collapse incident."A criminal case has been registered. An investigation has begun today under the leadership of Range IGP," he said in a media briefing, as quoted by ANI. The Minister further mentioned, "Everyone worked all through the night. Navy, NDRF, Air Force and Army reached quickly. More than 200 persons have worked the entire night (for search and rescue operations)."

On Sunday, the Prime Minister's Office said that PM Modi asked for close monitoring of the situation and delivery of all possible help to the affected persons. "PM @narendramodi spoke to Gujarat CM @Bhupendrapbjp and other officials regarding the mishap in Morbi. He has sought urgent mobilization of teams for rescue ops. He has asked that the situation be closely and continuously monitored, and extend all possible help to those affected," the PMO tweeted.