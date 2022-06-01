Moose Wala murder: Punjab Police reconstitutes SIT under supervision of Anti-Gangster Task Force head

. .

Mansa SP (Investigation) Dharamveer Singh, Bathinda DSP (Investigation) Vishawajeet Singh and In-charge of CIA Mansa Prithipal Singh are the existing three members of the SIT. In his fresh order, Director General of Police V K Bhawra stated that the SIT shall conduct the investigation on a day-to-day basis, arrest the perpetrators of this heinous crime, and on completion of investigation, police report shall be submitted in the court of competent jurisdiction.

The SIT can co-opt any other police officer and take the assistance of any expert/officer, with approval of the DGP, the order further reads. Moosewala, famous Punjabi singer and Congress leader, was shot dead on Sunday by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover.

The state police had termed the incident as a case of an inter-gang rivalry and said the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind the murder. Canada-based Goldy Brar, a member of Bishnoi gang, claimed the responsibility of the murder. PTI