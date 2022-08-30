Moosewala murder case: Punjab DGP says key accused traced to Azerbaijan

Chandigarh, Aug 30: The Punjab Police on Tuesday said it has traced one of the key accused in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case to Azerbaijan.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said central agencies helped the state police in tracing Sachin Thapan Bishnoi, and efforts are underway to extradite him to India. Sachin and another accused Anmol Bishnoi, brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, had fled the country using fake passports before Moosewala’s murder.