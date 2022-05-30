Moose Wala murder: Delhi Court refuses to entertain plea of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

The application sought a direction to the jail authorities for giving prior information to the court about any production warrant of Punjab or any other state police against Bishnoi and not to give his custody to any other state police. "The accused is a student political leader and due to political rivalry implicated into multiple false cases registered against him at Punjab and Chandigarh states and the accused is having apprehension of fake encounter by the Punjab police," the application said.

The accused is facing a trial for the offence committed under the stringent MCOC (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime) Act here. The application said that any state police could investigate any case pending against him at the Tihar jail without obtaining his physical custody or may produce him to any other court through video conferencing.

In case his production warrant was allowed then the counsels for the accused be informed and his custody be given with a condition of proper security arrangements as the accused shall be handcuffed and shackled and ensure all necessary safeguards during transit and on production warrant and also ensure to that adequate arrangements while producing the applicant to any other court outside of the Delhi, it said.

Punjab Police on Sunday said the killing of popular singer Sidhu Moosewala seemed to be the result of an inter-gang rivalry and the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was involved in it. Moosewala was shot dead on Sunday by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover.