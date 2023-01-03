'Monumental role in Kashmir fiasco': BJP attacks ex-RAW chief Dulat for joining Bharat Jodo Yatra

"Controversial former RAW chief AS Dulat joined Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra. No one ever accused Dulat of being committed either to his job or the country he was meant to serve, supped with secessionists and Pakistan's deep state and has a monumental role in Kashmir fiasco," tweeted Malviya.

Amarjit Singh Dulat, who served as an advisor on J&K to then PM Vajpayee after retirement, joined the nationwide march days after the release of his memoir 'A Life in the Shadows.'

Dulat, who was also a former special director of India's Intelligence Bureau (IB) and served as IB joint director in Kashmir in the late 1980s, had described Bollywood film 'The Kashmir Files' as 'propaganda.'

The Kashmir Files" portrays the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir following the killings of people from the community by Pakistan-backed terrorists. The much discussed film, which polarised opinions following its March 11 release, is one of the most successful Hindi films of the year.

While the ruling BJP, including prime minister Narendra Modi himself hailed the movie, the opposition Congress, on the other hand, dismissed it as propaganda.

So far popular personalities like former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan and actor-politician Kamal Haasan and many celebrities have joing Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Earlier, the brother-sister duo of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra shared some affectionate moments during the Bharat Jodo Yatra after it entered Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

Rahul Gandhi affectionately hugged her and even kissed her on the cheek during the flag handing-over ceremony at the Loni border. They later walked hand in hand during the yatra in Uttar Pradesh, often waving to the ecstatic crowds who welcomed their leaders with enthusiasm.