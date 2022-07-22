Monsoon session: LS passes Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022

The Bill seeks to extend the application of domestic laws to research stations set up by India in the Antarctic region. India has two active research stations in the Antarctic -- Maitri and Bharti -- where scientists are involved in research.

New Delhi, July 22: Lok Sabha on Friday passed the Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022, which aims to provide a regulatory framework for India's research activities in the Antarctic and protect the Antarctic ecosystem.

The Bill proposes to prohibit Indian expedition to Antarctica without a permit or written authorisation of another party to the Antarctic Treaty, provide for inspection by an officer appointed by the government and for penalty for contravention of certain provisions of the legislation.

It also seeks to constitute a fund for the welfare of Antarctic research work and protection of the environment of the icy continent.

The Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022 was introduced in Lok Sabha on April 1, 2022. The Bill seeks to give effect to the Antarctic Treaty, the Convention on the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources, and the Protocol on Environmental Protection to the Antarctic Treaty.

It also seeks to protect the Antarctic environment and regulate activities in the region.