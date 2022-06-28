Monsoon likely to arrive in Delhi by June 30

New Delhi, Jun 28: Reeling under sweltering heat, parts of north-west India could expect some respite over the next two days as conditions are becoming favourable for the onset of monsoon in the region.
"Conditions would continue to become favourable for further advance of monsoon into remaining parts of Arabian Sea and Gujarat, some parts of Rajasthan, remaining parts of Madhya Pradesh, entire Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmiri, some parts of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, entire Delhi during subsequent 48-hours between June 30 and July 1," the India Meteorological Department said here.