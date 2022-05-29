Monsoon arrives in Kerala: Light to moderate rainfall predicted in Karnataka, TN, AP, Telangana

"The Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) now passes through lat. 12°N/ Long. 60°E, lat. 12°N/ Long. 70°E, Kannur, Palakkad, lat. 9°N/ Long. 79°E, lat. 8.0°N/ Long. 83°E, 12.5°N/90°E, 16.0°N/93°E and 18.0°N/94.5°E," it said.

Conditions Satisfied for Declaration of Monsoon

The conditions satisfied for declaration of onset of Southwest monsoon over Kerala are: The depth of westerly winds extends upto 4.5 km above mean sea level, the strength of the westerly winds have increased over southeast Arabian Sea (about 15-20kts (25-35kmph), cloudiness over southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining areas of Kerala have increased and the average outgoing long wave radiation (OLR).

The IMD said that the conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some parts of central Arabian Sea, reaming parts of Kerala, some more parts of Tamil Nadu, some parts of Karnataka, and some more parts of south and Central Bay of Bengal, some parts of northeast Bay of Bengal and northeastern states during next 3-4 days.

States Which Which Will Witness Rainfall

The weather-monitoring agency predicted widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm lightning very likely over Kerala & Mahe Lakshadweep and isolated to scattered rainfall over Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during the next 5 days.

"Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall very likely over Northeast India and SubHimalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and isolated to scattered rainfall with isolated thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal next 5 days," it added. "Isolated heavy rainfall also likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during 30th May1st June; over Assam-Meghalaya during 29th May-02nd June; over Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 01st & 02nd June, 2022," the statement added.