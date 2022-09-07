Mongolian president gifts horse to Rajnath Singh

The defence minister thanked the Mongolian President for the gift and named the horse 'Tejas'. In a tweet, Singh wrote, "A special gift from our special friends in Mongolia. I have named this magnificent beauty, 'Tejas'. Thank you, President Khurelsukh. Thank you Mongolia."

Delhi, Sep 07: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is on five-day visit to Mongolia, has been gifted a horse by the country's President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh on Wednesday.

With the visit, Singh has become the first Indian Defence minister to visit Mongolia.

Singh was called on by the Mongolian President Khurelsukh and reviewed the strategic bilateral ties.

After the meeting, Singh tweeted, "Excellent meeting with the President of Mongolia, H.E. U. Khurelsukh in Ulaanbaatar. Recalled my last meeting with him in 2018, when he was the Prime Minister of the country. We are fully committed to further deepening our multifaceted Strategic Partnership with Mongolia."

The Defence Minister is visiting Mongolia and Japan from Monday with an aim to expand India's strategic and defence ties with the two countries.