Money at my home kept without my knowledge: Partha Chatterjee’s aide

Both Chatterjee and Mukherjee were taken to ESI Joka, on the southern outskirts of the city, for medical check-up, during the day.

Mukerjee, after getting off a vehicle, told waiting reporters, "Money was kept in my residences without my knowledge", sparking speculation as to who was she pointing fingers at.

Earlier, Chatterjee, who has been relieved of his ministerial duties, had said that he was a "victim of a conspiracy" and expressed displeasure over Trinamool's decision to suspend him.

The veteran leader had also said that only time would tell if the action against him was justified.

Both Chatterjee and Mukherjee have said that the money recovered did not belong to them.

They will be produced before a PMLA court tomorrow, with the 10-day Enforcement Directorate custody of the duo coming to an end.