Mohammed Zubair moves SC, seeks quashing of 6 cases against him

New Delhi, July 14: Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair has moved Supreme Court seeking to quash all 6 FIRs registered by UP police against him. He also challenged the constitution of the Special Investigation Team by the Uttar Pradesh government.

Separate FIRs have been lodged against Zubair in Sitapur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Ghaziabad, Muzaffarnagar and Hathras districts on charges of hurting religious feelings, making sarcastic remarks on news anchors, disrespecting Hindu gods and inflammatory posts.

The SIT has been asked to conduct the probe expeditiously and submit a charge sheet in the court.

The Sitapur FIR was lodged on June 1 under Indian Penal Code section 295A (deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage religious feelings) and section 67 of the IT Act on a complaint by Hindu Sher Sena district president Bhagwan Sharan.

In Lakhimpur, the case was lodged on November 25 last year by Ashish Katiyar, a reporter for a private news channel.

Similarly, FIR was lodged against Zubair in other districts.

Zubair was arrested by the Delhi Police on June 27 for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through one of his tweets.

The Supreme Court has extended till further orders the interim bail of Zubair in a case lodged against him in the Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh for allegedly outraging religious sentiments.