Mohammad Sufiyan who pushed Nidhi Gupta to death shot by UP police, arrested

The Dubagga Station House Officer told PTI that he was arrested in an encounter at around 1 pm. He suffered a bullet injury on his right leg and has been admitted to King George Medical University.

Sufiyan pushed Nidhi from the fourth floor of Ann apartment in Sector H Basant Kunj, Dubagga. The girl was training to become a beautician and was in a relationship with her killer.

Nidhi and her family had gone to Sufiyan's home to confront him after she complained that she was being pressurised by Sufiyan to cover to Islam and marry him.

There was a heated argument, following which Nidhi went to the rooftop. Sufiyan followed her and pushed Nidhi to the ground. The family said that Nidhi was killed because she did not convert to Islam.

Sufiyan is said to have had a video of Nidhi and was forcing her to marry him. He continued to insist that she convert to Islam and then marry him, which she refused.

Immediately after the incident Sufiyan was run along with his family. On Friday the police closed in on him and arrested him after shooting him in the leg.