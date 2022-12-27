Mohammad Ijhar in Bihar poses as Rakesh Singh to lure, marry, abuse, convert Hindu woman

This comes in the wake of the number of Love Jihad cases rising in the country. Furthermore it may be recalled that Bihar Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar had said that there was no need for an anti-conversion law in the state.

New Delhi, Dec 27: One Mohammad Ijhar of Bihar posed as Rakesh Singh to lure a Hindu woman into marriage and then forcibly convert her to Islam.

Now the Bihar police booked Ijhar for posing as Rakesh Singh. He is said to have lured a Hindu woman, abused her and then forced her to convert to Islam.

Reports said that the incident took place in Bihar's Tajpur. Mohammad trapped the victim who was from West Bengal and then married her. Mohammad identified himself as Rakesh Singh and abused the woman physically before forcing her to convert to Islam.

The incident cam to light after the Vishwa Hindu Parishad in Samastipur were informed about the Hindu woman being harassed by a Muslim man. The VHP said that one of its members from West Bengal., Sumeet Mukherjee had complained that one of his relatives was being harassed by a Muslim man from Tajpur.

The VHP members then contacted the Tajpur police station and helped the woman and her family to register a complaint. The woman in the complaint said that she met the accused on FaceBook. He introduced himself as Rakesh Singh and after a few months we decided to get married, she said. I left Tajpur as my family members were not supportive of my decision. She further said that on reaching Tajpur, she learnt that that Ijhar was already married and is a father of two children.

She also Sid that after getting to know about the truth, she decided to return home, but was not allowed by the accused. Instead he joined his father Mohammad and other family members in abusing her and forcibly converting her to Islam. The woman said that following the conversion, this family addressed her as 'Sufia Khatun'.

After a few months, she managed to call her mother in West Bengal following which she informed her about the incident. The family members then reached out to the VHP, following which a complaint was registered. The woman was then brought back safely to Samastipura by the members of the VHP. She will be sent back to her home in West Bengal.