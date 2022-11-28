Mohammad Faiz arrested by UP police for threatening to cut minor girl into pieces

The police further added that Mohammad Faiz used to follow the girl to school and would harass her repeatedly. The girl's family told the police that they had tried to counsel Mohammad Faiz, but he did not pay heed and continue to harass the 17 year old girl.

Following this the girl's family had no choice, but to approach a senior police officer. The girl's family then filed a complaint against Faiz and claimed that he was threatening the girl.

Arrest following police raid.

Based on the complaint the Naubasta police conducted a raid at Mohammad Faiz's residence in Chaman Gang. Arresting the accused was however not easy. When the police arrived at Faiz's home, there was resistance. A clash took place with the family members when they tried to stop the police from arresting Faiz. The police had to call in more force, following which Faiz was arrested, reports also said.

According to reports Assistant Commissioner of Police, Naubasta, Abhishek Kumar Pandey said that on October 16 this year the case had been filed against Mohammad Faiz under the relevant provisions of the POSCO Act. As per the complaint, Mohammad Faiz used to constantly threaten the girl, the police said. He said that he would kill her and cut her into pieces after he rejected the marriage proposal. Faiz has been arrested, ACP Pandey also said.