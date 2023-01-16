Mohammad becomes Anuj to fool, marry, rape and threaten Hindu woman in UP

The victim is a resident of Balia in Bihar and was pursuing a nursing course in Prayagraj. The case was registered on the basis of a complaint by the victim against her husband and brother.

The accused had threatened the victim with dire consequences, if she did not withdraw the case against him and his brother. He even threatened to kill her entire family and throw acid on her face

Mohammad Alam, reportedly a lawyer by profession trapped the victim by posing as Anuj Pratap Singh alias Sonu on the Clubhouse app. When he got to know that she had lost her father in 2021 due to COVID-19, Alam started acting sympathetic towards her. Not only did he look after her when she was unwell, but took her to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in order to gain her trust. Over a period of time the lady began trusting him blindly. He then took her to a hotel in Rambagh and established sexual contact with her. She got pregnant, but he got the child aborted. On February 24 2022, the two had a court marriage.

Two days after the marriage she was shocked to see her marriage certificate. She confronted him for breaking her trust when she realised he was Mohammad and not Anuj. A Dainik Bhaskar said that he assaulted her, took away her mobile phone and locked her in a room.

She further said that she was first coerced into having sex with the husband's brothers. She was beaten up when she refused to do so. She was then intoxicated following which she was sexually assaulted by Mohammad Alam's brother, Noor Alam.

The Hindu woman however managed to escape on August 13 2022 and reached Colonelganj police station and lodged a complaint against her husband and his brother Noor Alam.

Death threats:

After the victim filed the complaint, Mohammad called her and threatened to not just kill her, but her mother and brother. He threatened them and asked them to withdraw the complaint.

He also threatened her against going in for a medical test and testifying in court. The victim said that she got scared and gave the statement in court as Alam wanted. On October 11 2022, the accused took her to a secluded place and fired two bullets at her. She however managed to escape and then the police admitted her to Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital. The Kokhraj police then booked Alam and his brother Noor.

She also alleged that Alam had sent her messages asking her to withdraw the case. With the case under Section 307 and do not file a case of Love Jihad. If you do so, I will defame you and throw acid on you. Media and police are mine. I will see your Yogi Adityanath government, he also said.