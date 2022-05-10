Mohali attack: What is a Rocket Propelled Grenade

New Delhi, May 10: The Punjab Police said that a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) was fired from the street that shattered the glasses at the Intelligence headquarters in Mohali.

The cops called it an RPG like attack, but added that it as a minor one. "A minor explosion was reported at the Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in sector 77, SAS Nagar at around 7.45 PM. No damage has been reported. Senior officers are on the spot and an investigation is being done. Forensic teams have been called," a statement by the Mohali police read.

What is a Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG):

An RPG is a weapon of Soviet origin and the initials RPG stand for Rucknoy Peotivotankovvy Granaromyot. Roughly translated this would mean a handheld anti-tank grenade launcher.

The RPG is portable and a shoulder fired weapon. It is easy to operate and can cause widespread damage. The origin of the RPG dates back to World War 1. There have been several such weapons developed by the Western military powers. However the RPG is the most prolific one and it is used in almost every major insurgency or terror affected regions in the world.

The RPG was used heavily in the Vietnam conflict as well as in Afghanistan, Syria, Somalia and even in Jammu and Kashmir.

A first look of the RPG used in Mohali resembles an RPG PG-22 Netto version. However the exact details will be available only after a detailed forensic analysis. This RPG comprises a front loading tube from which it is fired. It can cause heavy damage and has a range of up to 200 metres. The projectile can penetrate 400 mm of armour and 1 metre of concrete.

The procurement of this weapon for terrorists is relative easy. They are provided by arms smugglers.