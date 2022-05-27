Let us have a brief look at the amazing architectural marvels that have been constructed under Narendra Modi rule since 2014.

Statue of Unity

In October 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the world's tallest statue, the 'Statue of Unity', to the nation. The 182-metre statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, was dedicated to the nation on his birth anniversary, at Kevadiya in Narmada District of Gujarat.

The 182 meters statue is built as a symbol of India's engineering and technical capabilities. The Statue of Unity is twice the size of the Statue of Liberty in the United States, and 40% taller than China's Spring Temple Buddha.

Bogibeel Bridge

In 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the Bogibeel bridge in Assam, to the nation. The bridge, which spans the River Brahmaputra between Dibrugarh and Dhemaji districts of Assam, is of immense economic and strategic significance for the nation.

The project was initially sanctioned at a cost of Rs 3,230.02 crore and the final cost was revised to Rs 5,920 crore.

Atal Tunnel

In 20220, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated to the nation the World's longest Highway tunnel - Atal Tunnel at its south portal in Manali. The 9.02 Km long tunnel connects Manali to Lahaul-Spiti valley throughout the year. Earlier the valley was cut off for about 6 months each year owing to heavy snowfall.

The Tunnel is built with ultra-modern specifications in the Pir Panjal range of Himalayas at an altitude of 3000 Mtrs (10,000 Feet) from the Mean Sea Level (MSL).

The tunnel reduces the road distance by 46 Kms between Manali and Leh and the time by about 4 to 5 hours.

Adi Shankaracharya statue

In 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Adi Shankaracharya Samadhi and unveiled the statue of Adi Shankaracharya.

The statue weighs 35 tonnes and has been made by Mysore-based sculptors from chlorite schist, a rock that is known to withstand rain, sunshine, and harsh climate. The original statue had been washed away in the 2013 floods.

Kashi Vishwanath Dham

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi in December 2021. The Prime Minister noted that earlier the temple area was only 3000 square feet which has now enlarged to about 5 lakh square feet. Now 50000 - 75000 devotees can visit the temple and temple premises. That is, first the darshan and bath in Maa Ganga, and from there directly to Vishwanath Dham, he informed.

Hanuman Statue

On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a 108 ft statue of Hanuman ji in Morbi, Gujarat on 16 April, 2022.

This statue is the second of the 4 statues being set up in the four directions across the country, as part of #Hanumanji4dham project. It has been set up in the west, at the Ashram of Param Pujya Bapu Keshvanand ji in Morbi.

The first statue of the series was set up in the north in Shimla in 2010. Work on the statue in the south at Rameswaram has been started.