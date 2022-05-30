New Delhi, May 30: Today, Prime Minister Modi led Government completes 8 years of Sewa that is Service, Sushashan, good governance and Garib Kalyan, Welfare of the poor.

During this period, the resolve of the nation has been to ensure benefits of each scheme reach 100% entitled people.

The Prime Minister stated earlier that he is working as a family member for the crores of citizens of the country. No beneficiary, who is entitled for the benefit, should be left out of the schemes for the welfare of the poor.

Milestones which have brought smiles in faces of millions of citizens by ease of living.

⦁ 6 Lakh villages have been declared Open defeacation free.

⦁ Electricity connections has reached out to 2.6 crore houses

⦁ Bank accounts opened first time for 45 crore people.

⦁ Poor get insured at Rs. 1 per month under PM Suraksha Bima Yojana

⦁ Cash transfers in bank accounts of 20 crore Women during Corona pandemic time.

⦁ Under PM KISAN, 11.78 crore farmers get Rs 6,000 per year directly in their bank accounts.

⦁ 68% beneficiaries of Mudra Yojana are Women.

⦁ 15 out of a total of 22 AIIMS established during last 8 years.

⦁ Free ration to 80 crore people during Lockdown.

⦁ Under Ayushman Bharat Yojana, 3.28 crore people get free treatment upto ₹5 lakh.

⦁ More than 9.5 crore houses have tap water connections.

⦁ 9.17 crore gas connections have been given to Women

⦁ MUDRA loan has been granted to more than 35 crore people

⦁ Under PM SVANidhi , collateral free loan provided to 31.9 lakh Street vendors during pandemic

⦁ Under PM Awas Yojana, more than 3 crore families got their own houses.

All Ministers in BJP Government at the Centre and States and its elected representatives will take part in a massive public outreach campaign to mark the eighth years of the Modi government.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, party national general secretary Arun Singh said, the public outreach will be held on the theme of the service, good governance and poor welfare fortnight across the country, as these have been the priority of the Prime Minister Modi-led Government.

As part of this campaign, a 75-hour public outreach programme will be organised from booth to the national level in which all Union ministers, ministers in the BJP-led state governments and elected representatives will take part and visit villages. Singh said a day each has been dedicated to reaching out to farmers, women, SCs, STs, OBCs and minorities.